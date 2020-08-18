Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Routine summertime weather is expected today! Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be hot, in the mid 90s. Humidity will once again be low, thanks to our breezy winds from the north. Overnight will be calm and cool, in the upper 60s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this trend of beautiful weather will continue. Each day we will wake up to comfortable temperatures near 70 degrees and by the afternoon we will warm to the low 90s with lots of sunshine. For the weekend, any outdoor plans you have should be in the clear! It will be hot, sunny, and dry all weekend long. For the start of the next workweek, the only change we have will be a rise in temperature, but skies will stay sunny.