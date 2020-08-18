Under Alan Metzel, Gilmer hopes to continue successes

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The pride of the Gilmer Buckeyes, they have a new coach, but he’s not really that new, he’s been around the program for a while and has known the players even longer.
“I’ve seen these guys since they were in 5th and 6th grades, so you know what they like, what they don’t like, we’re able to communicate there’s a trust factor. We’ve watched them on Thursday nights, this is just a natural progression,” said Gilmer coach Alan Metzel.
When the new coach is familiar with the program it’s a huge sigh of relief for both the staff and players.
For 19 years, he’s been on the staff and was bumped up from associate head coach to head coach upon the retirement of Matt Turner. and there’s no reason to think the Buckeyes under his watchful eye will drop into the unexpected.
“We had a good run, we got four rounds deep, but the thing I was really pleased with last year is the character, the way the seniors led, they set a great example, I';m looking forward to this year’s seniors carry that on,” said Metzel.
Among them QB Mason Hurt who is just right for the Gilmer offense.
“Just gotta figure out what we did wrong last year. And apply it to this next season,” Hurt said.
