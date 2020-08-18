WEBXTRA: Shelby County officials report 23 active cases of COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County officials say as of Tuesday they have 23 active cases of COVID-19.
Shelby County Emergency Management coordinator Kerri Shofner says the County reports the case numbers the Texas Department of State Health Services provides directly to her.
As of today, DSHS reported to the county 410 total COVID-19 cases. And 373 people have recovered from the virus, 14 have died, leaving 23 active cases.
In the months of April and July, case numbers jumped by nearly 100 in each of those months.
Coming up tonight we will hear more from her on another possible reason why their numbers are currently lower than they have been, as well as the message County Judge Allison Harbison has for the community.
