Dozens help celebrate 97-year-old WWII Veteran’s birthday

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - World War II Veteran Ernest Andrus celebrated his 97th birthday in East Texas Wednesday.
“I feel good,” he said. “I feel better than I did at 96 so that was an improvement. But I got new shoes, that might have helped.”
We caught up with Mr. Ernie last month in Jasper, as he is on his second coast to coast run across America. Wednesday morning, Mr. Ernie ran through parts of Angelina County.
“They went real well,” Andrus said. “I was surprised when I got out there because I’ve been having so much trouble with my hip, but I didn’t have any problem with it the whole run.”
Wednesday evening at Jackson Hill Marina near Broaddus, dozens helped to celebrate his birthday.
“This is more people that have sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me than I ever had probably,” he said. “[On the first run], I finished one day after my 93rd birthday, and this is probably the most since then. I can remember back one year when I was disappointed because no one remembered it was my birthday.
Terry Sympson helps operate the marina.
“We’re just so honored to have him here,” Sympson said. “We always love our veterans and we love to honor our veterans. Ernie is one of the greatest of the greatest generation. We’re just so so happy he is here.
Andrus was a Navy Corpsman island hoping in the Pacific. He’s raising money for the last LST out there that transported troops and equipment to Normandy: the USS LST 325.
“I was hoping to get it back to Normandy if I can raise enough money,” Andrus said. “I know when I told the skipper, he said, ‘that’ll never happen.’ And I said ‘I can try.’ I’m having fun trying.”
Andrus says he was told it was take millions to make it happen, but that’s not stopping him as he eyes to finish this trip in three years.
“I know I can’t raise that much money, but hey if a 100-year-old man can make it to the Pacific, maybe somebody who does have the money will come up, Andrus said.
Jeremy Thomas .. KTRE East Texas News 9.
