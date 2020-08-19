First day back to school for Chireno ISD staff, students

CHIRENO, Texas (KTRE) - Wednesday marked the first day back to school for several school districts, and for Chireno Independent School District, like the others, it came with additional changes.
“They have been wearing their masks and getting their hands cleaned. They have been doing all the things their supposed to do. So, it’s been a great first day here,” said Erik Thormaehlen, the secondary school principal.
Thormaehlen says the staff and students at Chireno ISD had some adjusting to do, such as limited visitors.
“It’s mainly just trying to keep out as many people as we can. In terms of just having the essential people here,” said Thormaehlen.
With no microwaves in the cafeteria, students were provided lunch or brought their own. Thormaehlan says lunch went smoothly today.
“The lunchroom probably was the area that I was most nervous about, but we have assigned seating for all the kids and they are all lined out and everything,” Thormaehlen said.
The first day back to school included dismissal changes, as well.
“We have administrators riding with our bus drivers to make sure we are all following protocols. Be an extra set of eyes and a mouth to observe those kids and make sure we’re all on board,” Thormaehlen said. “It’s all about being flexible and putting these kids in the best position to be successful.”
Thormaehlen says their biggest concern is wifi, but the district has plans in place for at-home learners. With the asynchronous schedule, it will give them a full day to complete assignments.
