‘Bulldog Rhapsody': Kilgore ISD shares back-to-school parody video

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - It is time for students to venture out of their homes after a lengthy pandemic period to attend school.
Those who attend Kilgore ISD had some rhapsodic encouragement for their first day: a funny video that not only parodies one of Queen’s best-known songs, Bohemian Rhapsody, but also gives some instruction about what to expect on the first day back...up to the very last line of the song. Make sure to wait for it.
Take a look at the Bulldog Rhapsody:
“Carry on, carry on. Social distancing really matters.”
