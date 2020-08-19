Meet the Teacher moves out of classroom for students attending Lufkin primary school

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A primary school in Lufkin hosted its second day of “Meet the Teacher,” but not inside classrooms or hallways. Hackney Primary School hosted its back-to-school rite of passage outdoors to better protect staff and students from COVID-19.
Hackney’s principal sai it’s important for the parents and students to get to meet their teachers, more so now during the pandemic.
Parents and teachers scheduled times for families to come, one parent and one student at a time. The school spaced out tables six feet apart outside and cleaned after each family left.
KTRE 9′s Erin Wides stopped by to see how the event came together.
