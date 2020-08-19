Nacogdoches ISD stresses importance of registering students ahead of school year

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Independent School District continues to urge parents to go online and register their students for the 2020-2021 school year.
So far, about 75 percent of the students are registered. The information is vital for a number of reasons with the school year starting on Aug. 31.
Les Linebarger, Nacogdoches ISD spokesperson, and Dr. Daya Hill, the chief academic officer explains to Donna McCollum the urgency in getting every student registered.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.