Underdog or top dog, Lovelady is coming to play

Lovelady, Texas (KTRE) -Grit is one thing you will see out of the Lovelady football team in 2020.
“I expect us to have some grit to our team. We will fight for every game,” Carter Murray said.
Last year Lovelady went 6-5, losing in the second round of the playoffs. The team did well whee it counted going 4-1 in district with their only loss coming to Grapeland.
“I think we can be really good the way we are working,” Jackson Reeves said. “We are always underdogs but we will always find a way. "
Lovelady will be tested this year with an opening week game against 2019 2A DI Regional finalist Groveton and then an eventual district game with newcomer Tenaha.
“Lovelady kids are always going to find a way,” head coach Will Kirchoff said. “They are going to make sure, underdog or top dog, it doesn’t matter. They will have the same mentality. They are going to line up and work their tails off. We don’t have to coach effort here in Lovelady and we are extremely blessed in that value and making sure we have high character kids that will put everything out there.”
