WATCH: ‘Been a great last two days,’ says Hudson ISD superintendent

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Hudson ISD Superintendent Donny Webb said the opening of school has gone well entering the third day.
“It’s been a great last two days,” Webb said.
Webb said about 80 percent of students opted to do on-campus learning.
“We have had some students who realized they don’t have the connectivity that they thought they have,” Webb said. “So we made an exception, for this week only, to allow students who elected for remote learning to opt back in to on-campus.”
Hudson ISD’s policy states that remote learning is a nine-week commitment.
Webb said that since parents were encouraged to take students to school instead of putting them on a bus, traffic has been backed up on State Highway 94.
