Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! It is going to be a pretty quiet day today as skies will remain mostly sunny with a nice calm northeast breeze. Highs today will be split, with the northern half of East Texas sitting close to the 91 degree mark, but a few spots in Deep East Texas could warm into the lower to middle 90s during the heat of the day. More sunshine for tomorrow with a very pleasant start in the upper 60s before highs warm back into the lower 90s in the afternoon. Southeast winds will return by Friday and this will allow our humidity and temperatures to begin to climb, likely placing all of us back in the middle 90s by the weekend. Most of East Texas looks to remain dry throughout the next several days, but a few stray showers developing off a sea breeze will be possible in Deep East Texas during the first half of the workweek. Enjoy that pleasant feel outside while it lasts!