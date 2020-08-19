Wednesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A really nice start to the day with fair skies and temperatures starting out in the upper 60s. Lots of sunshine through the afternoon and a quick warm-up into the lower 90s, but with lower humidity, it should be fairly comfortable today. Much the same for tomorrow with temperatures starting out in the upper 60s and reaching the lower 90s by afternoon. Friday brings southeast winds back to the forecast. This will begin to increase the humidity once again and temperatures will be rising back to near average for this time of the year. Expect afternoon highs in the mid 90s through the weekend.