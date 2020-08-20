City of Nacogdoches concerned with possibility of under-count for 2020 census

“There is a concern with getting an undercount. In 2010, our final self-response rate was around 62 percent. Right now, we are at 53 percent. So, we are about 9 percent behind,” said Chafin. “What that means for the City of Nacogdoches is the less people that we are able to count and the larger the gap of an undercount, really reduces our ability to provide community services.”