City of Nacogdoches concerned with possibility of under-count for 2020 census

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is working to increase outreach efforts in order to get residents to complete their 2020 census.
With COVID-19 changes underway, city officials are discussing the current impact on this year’s numbers.
“It is very important that we get an accurate count. So that not only do we get the federal funds that we need to support our community, but we also ensure equal representation at the state and federal level,” said Alaina Chafin, Nacogdoches’ City Planner.
Chafin says the census deadline was set for October 31st. Now the deadline has been pushed to September 30th, which makes public outreach efforts more challenging.
“Then with the resurgence of covid-19, it limits our in-person activities. So, we are relying on a digital presence. We are relying on mail outs. We’re relying on all those contactless strategies to engage our residents,” Chafin said.
Nacogdoches' biggest gap is with the population of college students, who account for roughly 40% of the estimated population of over 32,000.
“Unfortunately, with the COVID-19 pandemic, it displaced a lot of our SFA students who would’ve otherwise been here in Nacogdoches on April 1 whenever all of the census forms where sent out to the community,” Chafin said.
Chafin says this census will affect everyone in the community for the next 10 years.
“There is a concern with getting an undercount. In 2010, our final self-response rate was around 62 percent. Right now, we are at 53 percent. So, we are about 9 percent behind,” said Chafin. “What that means for the City of Nacogdoches is the less people that we are able to count and the larger the gap of an undercount, really reduces our ability to provide community services.”
Nacogdoches Public Library director Mercedes Franks says there are other ways to complete the census, such as over the phone or online.
“That way if they are not comfortable with having a census enumerator coming to their door, they can resolve that by doing it on their own,” Franks said.
The census counts students at their usual residence. If an SFA student was supposed to be living in Nacogdoches on April 1st but were displaced due to COVID-19, Chafin says they can call Nacogdoches ‘home’ on the census.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.