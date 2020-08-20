Cold case reopened for child found dead along rural Van Zandt Co. road in 1979

Just over 40 years ago, on Oct. 23, 1979, Barclay was walking with her younger brother and a friend in the 2900 block of West Northwest Highway in Dallas. It was the last time she was seen alive. The trio was approached by a black male — who was approximately 30 to 35 years old — driving a dark-colored vehicle with a trunk lid that wouldn’t close all the way. The car stopped, and the male suspect exited the vehicle. Witness say the man grabbed Barclay and struck her several times as he carried her back to his car.