COWBOYS CAMP: Cee Dee is music to Dak Prescott’s ears

FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - Dak Prescott enters the new season under the franchise tag..
He’s banking on himself that he’ll earn that four year deal he covets, while the Cowboys want the 5 year deal. At the beginning of camp, Stephen Jones said this about a new Dak deal:
“Everybody was pretty much aware at the end of the day, the term of the deal was a big part of this,” Jones said.
Prescott is being patient and realizes more help is on the way.
For now Dak has put that on table because helping his cause is the explosive first round pick Cee Dee Lamb who excites the offense and number 4.
Prescott already has sized up the OU burner.
“He is a smart kid, he’s a smart individual, he’s been picking it all up whether it’s adjustments or just from the formation of the plays that hasn’t slowed him down or slowed his game down any but at all,” Prescott said. “He’s just an athletic player. I mean very very gifted, great hands has a great feel for the game. I think that’s probably one of the most impressive things to be, a young rookie playing in the slot and just have a feel for the game and nowhere to be. I think that’s going to go a long way and serve really well in this league.”
