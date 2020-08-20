Dallas ISD conducting distance learning through Oct. 6

Superintendent Hinojosa just announced that after consulting with his senior leadership & county health officials, the district will open with 100% distance learning when school starts Sept. 8. Distance learning continues through at least Oct. 6. The decision reflects the guidance provided by Dallas County Health and Human Services. In addition, all extracurricular activities will remain in a distance setting as well, including strength and conditioning, band and drill team, all UIL and visual and performing arts activities.