East Texas teacher jailed on child porn charges

The affidavit goes on to specify that several times Harris’ wife had caught him “viewing pornographic images and videos of children engaged in sexual acts.” His wife agreed to turn over the personal computer to Sheriff’s investigators. A data extraction was conducted by Longview Police on both the PC and cell phone. The Sheriff’s investigator determined more than 100 images and videos depicting male and female children ranging in ages from their early teens down to five years old were seen in explicit sexual activity.