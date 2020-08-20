Everson Griffen excited to be with childhood team

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - Everson Griffen knew when the opportunity presented its self he would not miss the chance to join the Dallas Cowboys.
Griffen said he grew up as a Cowboy fan with his father and grandfather being life long fans. Griffen was even named after a Cowboy, Everson Walls.
Wall made an impact for Tom Landry’s team in 1981. The rookie had 11 interceptions. If Griffen has a good start, head coach Mike McCarthy would be happy.
Griffen is familiar with McCarthy he spent a decade in the NFC North as a member of the Vikings playing against the Packers and McCarthy.
“His philosophy is work hard during the week and he’s going to take care of you,” Griffen said. “With this schedule and what we’ve got going here, if players really hone in on going out there and giving it all you got, because he’s going to take care of you, I think we’re going to make some big hay this year.”
Griffen is expected to be in full practice mode by Sunday.
