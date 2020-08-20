First Alert: Keeping our eyes on the Gulf for next week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will be in store for another cooler-than-normal night in the Piney Woods as the mostly clear skies combine with the dry air to lead to overnight lows dropping into the upper 60′s for much of Deep East Texas.
The drier air and northerly flow will keep us rain-free for the next few days as overnight lows drop into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s followed by daytime highs topping out in the middle 90′s under sun-filled skies and starlit nights.
Even though it will be hot in the afternoon, it will remain a ‘dry heat’ due to the lower humidity levels.
The humidity will slowly creep up this weekend, but most areas will end up staying dry, giving us a rain-free weekend.
By the time we transition into next week, however, there are signs that deeper moisture will surge inland from the Gulf of Mexico as we could be looking at some pockets of rainfall moving in during the middle part of next week. This will be associated with Tropical Depression Fourteen, which will likely become a tropical storm or hurricane before landfall possibly along the Texas or Louisiana coast.
It is still too early to tell how significant our impacts will be, but I do believe some tropical downpours and gusty winds are looking more probable based on the initial guidance we are getting on Tropical Depression Fourteen.
