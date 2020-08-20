Huntington elementary welcomes students back on ‘smooth’ first day of school

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Huntington Independent School District went back to school today and at least one elementary school principal said it went about as smoothly as they could hope.
Kindergarteners were allowed to have parents walk them in, today only, and parents could spend up to one minute in their child’s classroom with them while they got acquainted.
All adults had to wear masks, and both students and parents had their temperatures taken, and hand sanitizer was available throughout the line and building.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.