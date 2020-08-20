Lufkin police release video from car chase through neighborhood

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A 29-year-old man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a pursuit in Lufkin Wednesday evening. Lufkin police released video from the incident.
According to police, at 9:30 p.m., Officer Cade Westbrook initiated a traffic stop on a white Cadillac whose driver could not maintain a single lane on North Timberland Drive.
The driver pulled the car over and as the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as James Louis Davis, of Diboll, drove away. Additional officers joined in the chase as Davis turned into a neighborhood off of Paul Avenue.
Police said he left the neighborhood and headed outbound on East Denman Avenue, disregarding a traffic light at Loop 287. He continued outbound on 69 south at around 70 mph (the top speed of the pursuit) before turning onto Spring lake Drive.
The pursuit ended on Old Homer Alto Road when Davis bailed out of the vehicle on foot.
Officer Westbrook heard a door slam shut, leading him to believe Davis was inside a mobile home at 1895 Old Homer Alto Road. Officers could hear movement inside the mobile home. They maintained a perimeter around the home for nearly an hour before Davis emerged and was taken into custody without incident.
Police said the movement officers heard inside the home was Davis moving furniture around to barricade the door. The home belonged to his girlfriend. She was not there at the time.
Davis was taken to the Angelina County Jail on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction.
DPS and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance with the incident.
