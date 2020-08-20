Nacogdoches police say home, car burglary suspect found with pistols, stolen property

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police have made an arrest following a residential burglary that happened on Thursday morning.
Nacogdoches police officers responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of Lake St. at around 6:42 this morning. Officers had received a call that a suspect was observed entering into an attached residential garage and then leaving with stolen property.
Officers say they arrived at the area and began searching for the suspect based on the description given by a witness. Officers were able to locate and detain a suspect matching that description in the 1500 block of Hillview St.
The suspect was identified to be Zachary Reed, 18, of Nacogdoches. The suspect was found to have two pistols and stolen property, police say. The Nacogdoches Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.
While investigating the residential burglary it was discovered Reed had also burglarized two vehicles in the area, according to police. He has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation F-2, Burglary of a Vehicle x 2, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon x 2.
Reed is currently being held at the Nacogdoches County Jail.
