One dead after vehicle strikes tree in Trinity
TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Trinity Thursday morning.

According to DPS, they responded to the crash on FM 230, inside the city limits of Trinity.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 2:20 a.m., a 2002 Honda passenger car was traveling east at an unsafe speed. The vehicle drove off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

DPS said the driver is identified as Rex Shelby, 56, from Trinity. Shelby was transported to a Huntsville hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

