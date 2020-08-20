Returning SFA profs appreciate safeguards; still have COVID-19 worries

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA professor of Art Education Dr. Maggie Leysath loves her job and her family, so returning to the classroom as COVID-19 spreads is worrisome.
“I have family members who are compromised, so I really worry about bringing it home to them. That’s really the basis of any concern that I have.”
She knows with each returning student, there's a higher risk of coronavirus in the community.
“I am concerned about the influx of people from all over the state. I’m really glad that they’ll be wearing masks in the classroom. I feel like our university is taking this very seriously. It’s as good as it can be.”
Leysath will teach face-to-face. At first it was the only way she saw art education could be taught. Over the summer she discovered art can be taught online.
“I think it would be safer if we’re online. However, the state is taking money away from the university, so, really, I can’t teach online if there is no university, so I see why we’re doing it this way.”
So the artist makes personal adjustments, following the lead of nurses.
“My shoes are going to go in the car. I have a laundry basket back there,” said Leysath about her new protocol to place clothing in isolated places away from the family.
The little precautions will ease her mind some about her family.
For her students, Leysath and other devoted teachers answer a calling.
“The thing is, if I don’t go to work, the kids are still going to be there and all these people I’m going to see are future teachers. The teachers, I would say, the ones who are going back are going back because they love their students.”
Class begins on Monday.
