SFA president delivers virtual convocation as university prepares for unprecedented Fall 2020 semester

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University 2020 Fall Meeting replaces a convocation that traditionally entailed hundreds of professors sitting shoulder-to-shoulder and giving each other welcome back handshakes and hugs.
On Thursday, for the most part, professors were in their offices behind closed doors, at home, or other places listening to their university president via Zoom.
The first order of business from Dr. Scott Gordon was to offer a word of reassurance about COVID-19. Professors know there are major universities going remote after having face-to-face classes for only a week.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum shares that Gordon’s opening remarks concerned COVID-19 information.
