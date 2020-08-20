Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and nice again

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another beautiful start to the day with temperatures dropping into the 60s this morning. Expect today to look a lot like yesterday with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s. Southeast winds return to the forecast tomorrow and that will start to bring in more moisture. So humidity levels will begin to rise and so will those temperatures through the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to mid 90s this weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We continue to track the tropics as a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and has a likely chance of becoming a tropical system soon. It’s still too early to determine where this storm could track, but if it were to move closer to the Texas coast, we could see some slight rain chances in East Texas by midweek next week.