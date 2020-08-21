In Angelina County, two groups team up to help those in need

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Friday, many East Texas families received a meal from the help of Pilgrim’s Lufkin who donated 60 pallets of chicken to the Salvation Army in Lufkin.
With two trailers full of chicken, both groups were on a mission to feed those in need.
Captain Cavon Phillips says 25 other local organizations stopped by because their pantries were getting low—and today, those needs were met, as well.
“We are going to use some also for our community feeding. And that is smoked chicken, barbeque chicken, chicken spaghetti and various meals like that is what we’re going to be using it for,” said Cavon Phillips, one of the core officers for the Lufkin Salvation Army.
Captain Jenifer Phillips says food assistance has been the biggest demand for the Salvation Army since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“From November to February of this past year we served about 900 hot meals. Then, from March until July, we served 31,000 meals. So, that’s almost a 400 percent increase in hot meals served,” said Phillips. “We anticipate that we will probably see between 9 to 10,000 meals for this month.”
“We are just humbled to be able to partner up with the Salvation Army, especially during these tough times to be able to help out our local community,” said Arturo Fernandez, the Human Resource Manager at Pilgrim Lufkin’s.
The Salvation Army of Lufkin continues to serve hot meals for lunch and dinner every day. Captain Phillips’ says the organization will be hosting its annual fundraiser virtually to celebrate its 79th anniversary next week.
