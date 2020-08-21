Bar reopening, Christmas decor among agenda items at upcoming Groveton City Council meeting

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) -Groveton is making Christmas plans and considering the reopening of a local tavern, according to their next city council agenda.
Groveton’s mayor, Byron Richards, said the same decorations have been used for the last 10 years at Christmas time. It’s been the same every year since he’s been mayor, and maybe longer he said. Richards praised the group of ladies who put together the décor for their parade and Christmas on the square for doing a really nice job. But Monday the city council will consider purchasing a new Christmas tree that can be used year after year.
The city may also help BJ’s, a small drinking establishment, to open under the social distancing guidelines. Richards explained “I see no difference in restaurants and grocery stores and this situation”. He said it’s “not the kind of place with big crowds, it’s a small tavern”. Bars were closed under Gov. Abbott’s direction at the end of June. A letter from the city authorizing BJ’s reopening to the TABC (Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission) may get BJ’s back to business. Richards said “they have a right to exist just like everybody else”.
Mayor Richards was most excited about a $900,000 project to rejuvenate, the downtown square. Construction is slated to begin Oct. 1.
