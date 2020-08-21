Berry-chocolate chip bread by Mama Steph

Berry-chocolate chip bread by Mama Steph
This bread is easy to make and can be customized with your favorite berries. (Source: Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen)
By Stephanie Frazier | August 21, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 2:01 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Six ingredients are all you need to make this delicious bread! It works perfectly as a weekend breakfast or snack. You can use your favorite berries, too.

2 cups of baking mix, like Bisquick

1 egg, beaten

2/3 cup of milk

2 tablespoons of canola or olive oil

1/3 cup of sugar

1 cup of frozen berries; do not thaw before use. I used frozen cherries for the demonstration.

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips (or regular size if that’s what you have)

Method:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a loaf pan with aluminum foil, leaving extra foil on each end to help with removal after baking.

Combine baking mix, egg, milk, oil, and sugar in a mixing bowl, and stir together until batter is formed. Add the fruit in and gently stir in.

Pour batter into the loaf pan. If desired, top with a generous sprinkle of sugar (I use a tablespoon or so of demerara sugar, which has large, crunchy crystals.)

Bake for about 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool in pan for ten minutes before removing using the foil. Enjoy.

