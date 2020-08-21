COVID-19 protocols in place for high school scrimmages

DIBOLL, Texas (KLTV) - The 2020 high school season is a week away in East Texas. Teams were using this week to get in scrimmages to make sure their game plans worked.
Stadium crews were making sure their COVID-19 protocols were in place.
At Diboll a plethora of changes have taken over the stadium for fans that are able to attend under the UIL mandated 50 % capacity rule.
“We have a temperature check for our fans,” DIboll head coach Blake Morrison said. “We are asking them to wear masks. We have hand sanitizing stations through out the facility. For the kids out here playing they have splash guards which are top and bottom guards. Our trainers are wearing rubber gloves and everyone has their own water bottles."
Diboll will open up at home on August 28 against Madisonville. They are looking for their second straight district title.
“We are trying to do all we can to prevent a spread or anything like that. Our goal is a district championship and the first step is Madisonville next week.”
