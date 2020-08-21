East Texas counties prepare for possibility of tropical disturbances amid COVID-19 response

(KTRE) - Several East Texas counties and emergency response organizations are preparing for the possibility of a tropical disturbance arriving amid the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
American Red Cross said it will have an informative Zoom Meeting set up Friday at 6 p.m. on sheltering and how you can be a volunteer.
Chester Jourdan, executive director of the Deep East Texas chapter of American Red Cross, and Scott Brawley, disaster program manager for the Deep East Texas territory, spoke with KTRE 9′s Jeremy Thomas about how the pandemic has changed how they respond to disaster.
