East Texas dispatchers help locate missing man who traveled 11 hours from home

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - A Trinity County man missing since Wednesday is back in the care of family members after police departments in two states worked to bring him home.
According to the Trinity Police Department, the man may have dementia and thought he was returning from a V.A. appointment.
“At another point he thought he was on his way to play bingo,” a news release stated.
Police say the man actually drove more than 11 hours to Ferguson, Missouri.
About an hour after he was reported missing, Trinity Police said their dispatchers and an OnStar representative were able to make contact with the man and coordinate with the Ferguson, MO Police Department to locate him.
“Officer Clay Landry, Dispatcher Polly Hall, and Dispatcher Brittany Pyle did a great job helping return one of our citizens home safely,” the news release stated.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.