First Alert: A ‘dry heat’ continues through the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - As we transition into the weekend, it will be hot and mainly dry, which will give you some good weather to head to the lakes or the pool this weekend as we sit under a mostly sunny sky.
Our humidity levels will stay relatively low this weekend before it creeps up as we head into next week.
Our eyes will then be focused in on the Gulf of Mexico as two tropical storms and possible hurricanes will be churning in those warm waters at the same time.
Marco is the storm that will garner our attention since he will be a viable threat to the upper Texas coast by next Tuesday. Since there is uncertainty with regards to his landfall location, it really boils down to where he ultimately makes landfall that will determine our local impacts.
If Marco were to track further south toward the middle Texas coast, then our impacts would be minimal at best. However, if he takes on the route toward the upper Texas coast, then our rain chances and rainfall amounts will be notably higher, meaning we would have bigger impacts from this tropical cyclone.
At this time, we are calling for a high chance of disruptive weather next Wednesday, since we believe that will be the wettest day for us in the Piney Woods.
Rainfall amounts could be as low as one-inch with the more southward track or in the three-to-six-inch range should it come up toward the upper Texas coast.
It should be noted that the added cloud cover and rain should knock daytime highs down into the 80′s for next Tuesday and Wednesday.
