Hemphill City Council votes to resume charging late fees, performing disconnects

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The Hemphill City Council voted on August 18 to resume charging credit card fees, late fees, and performing disconnects.
According to a Facebook post by the city, effective September 1 there will be a $2 charge for all credit card payments processed by phone. Also, a $30 late fee will be assessed on the 16th of the month at 4 p.m. on all accounts that are outstanding, excluding senior citizens.
Also, all bills are due by 4 p.m. on the 19th of each month to avoid being disconnected, the post stated. Only one extension is allowed per quarter.
The city said that if you are having problems paying your bill, there are resources that may be able to help you. Contact City Hall for more information at (409) 787-2251.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.