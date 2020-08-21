Longview Lobos take precautions against biggest opponent before season, COVID-19

“The one thing that is true about the pandemic is it’s a fluid situation because it has changed on us every day every week,” King said. “You get a plan together, you get a new document, it says somethings changed we’re gonna do this different. But that was the most frustrating thing trying to get a plan together for the unknown. Get a plan together, they come out with some different type of rule or guidance of mitigation plan and you have to change your plan again. So it was ongoing but I don’t know if I read this much since I was in college. Every time you get a new document, but just do you had to do to make it work”