Lubbock cosmetologist recognized by President Bush’s Points of Light organization for work with cancer patients

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cancer treatment doesn’t stop during a pandemic and neither does its effect on patients.
Daniela Hernandez-Salas has volunteered for 27 years with Look Good Feel Better, a program that provides cancer patients the tools to overcome those effects. The work she’s done in those nearly three decades, and especially during this pandemic, is being recognized by Points of Light, an organization founded by President George H.W. Bush.
“I’m super excited to represent Texas and Lubbock, Texas,” Daniela said. “I’m just super excited to do that. My family has such a history here.”
For more than 50 years, Wig Trend Salons has been in downtown Lubbock, established to provide help to people who’ve needed an extra boost of self-confidence during a difficult time. But, COVID-19 forced most of that to change to virtual interactions. Now, with virtual classes and one-on-one connections, she’s reaching people all over the world.
“We were prepared,” Daniela said. “Of course, it does affect business, but the fact that we’re still able to reach out and, at this point, we’ve actually made more of an impact, being able to, from this little corner on Broadway, reach out to people across the globe, which was really, really exciting. We’ve been doing Look Good Feel Better for years. You do work with people across the 50 states, but when you’re meeting people, more so now in other countries, it’s just really wonderful.”
Points of Light featured her volunteerism and efforts to still reach people in need by awarding her the Daily Point of Light Award, which is “celebrating the power of individuals to lead and lend support to causes they care about.”
Daniela tells KCBD she dedicates the recognition to her parents and because she may one day need someone to assist her.
“I know someday I might need help,” Daniela said. “I’m just very thankful that I’ve been able to help that many people. It’s humbling. It really is. It’s what my parents have always done. From day one when they opened the doors here. They truly believe that every woman should look beautiful no matter what their circumstances are, or finances, and they’ve done that for so many women. So I’ve just continued their legacy. I hope that other generations in my family will be able to do that.”
