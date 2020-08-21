Lubbock cosmetologist recognized by President Bush’s Points of Light organization for work with cancer patients

“I know someday I might need help,” Daniela said. “I’m just very thankful that I’ve been able to help that many people. It’s humbling. It really is. It’s what my parents have always done. From day one when they opened the doors here. They truly believe that every woman should look beautiful no matter what their circumstances are, or finances, and they’ve done that for so many women. So I’ve just continued their legacy. I hope that other generations in my family will be able to do that.”