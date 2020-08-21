MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Imagine living in Italy and thinking, “I think I’ll move to Marshall, Texas.” Seems unlikely but it’s what a businessman did in 1896. It was all because of a railroad. Mark Scirto explains in this week’s Mark in Texas History.
The Ginocchio Hotel was built for Charles Ginocchio. The establishment of the railroad in Marshall led to rapid growth in Harrison County and many moved to the area to find new riches. Ginocchio was one of them. He was an Italian immigrant who came to Harrison County specifically because of the railroad. He built this hotel, which was considered the grandest of many hotels in the area.
By 1924, a pair of brothers ran the hotel and kept a restaurant open 24 hours a day. Of course as the railroad industry declined, so has the hotel. It's gone through many owners and functions throughout the years.
Today it's a fine-dining restaurant and bar. According to its website, Chef Reynaldo Jandres (Jon-drays) from Shreveport presents the finest in steaks, seafood and pasta.
However, like many businesses today, the Ginocchio is shut down. After Texas Governor Greg Abbott banned travel from Louisiana, the chef had to quit crossing state lines. But the restaurant promises on its Facebook page to open again.
So while you can’t enjoy the fine dining right now, the building, which was designated with a historical marker in 1971, can be seen at 707 North Washington Avenue in Marshall.
