McCarthy aware of high expectations in Dallas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy won Super Bowl 45 in AT&T Stadium with the Green Bay Packers. That win came 15 years after the Cowboys won their last Superbowl.
Jerry Jones is hoping that McCarthy can work with the pieces that Jones has assembled and end the 25 year drought for America’s team.
“If you’re not trying to win the Super Bowl, I don’t know what you’re even doing in this business,” McCarthy said Friday. “I think that’s what every team starts their offseason with. The ones that don’t want to talk about it, they’re probably just trying to underpromise, overachieve. But I’ve always been very up front about it with every team I’ve ever coached: We’re in this to win a championship. Make no bones about it.”
While everyone will disagree in mid August on who will win the Super Bowl, it is easy to admit that this season with the COVID-19 pandemic will have a good chance to end with an outsider winning the championship.
“It’s going to be a long, long year, and it’s going to be a huge challenge to get that championship,” McCarthy said. “That’s the reality of it. But at the end of the day, we’re on Install 6, so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
