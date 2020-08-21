Nacogdoches County traffic stop nets kilo of coke, 3 arrests

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Three people were arrested after Nacogdoches County deputies found a kilogram of cocaine during a vehicle search.
According to the sheriff’s office, a K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop shortly before 9:00 am Wednesday in the 8000 block of Highway 259. The Ford SUV was occupied by three males from Indiana that were stopped for a traffic violation.
The deputy could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle when making contacts with the occupants. A subject inside of the vehicle admitted to having previously smoked marijuana inside the car. The deputy noticed the subjects were very nervous and gave conflicting statements. The deputy conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle which led to the discovery of 2.2 pounds of Cocaine that was hidden in the trunk of the SUV.
Dante Golder 34, Carleton Golder 35, and Trevon Mason, 28, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a 1st degree felony. All three subjects were booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.
