OPEN CAMPUS: Teachers provide glimpse into how reopening is going

“We are processing a lot of information that is changing daily because this is uncharted territory in educational history no matter the education level. The most important element in all this is our students. Educators need them as much as the students need the educators and at the end of the day that’s what we all need to focus on. No matter if one views in class learning as what needs to be the priority or if it’s too risky and we all need to be teaching and learning from home. Our students are the priority.”