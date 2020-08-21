Pilgrim’s Lufkin donates 60 pallets of chicken to The Salvation Army

“We are so grateful for the generous donation from Pilgrim’s,” said Captain Cavon Phillips, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Lufkin. “Their support means that The Salvation Army can continue to provide assistance and support to those who come to us for help. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented us with many challenges, like nothing we have experienced before. I am confident that The Salvation Army, with the help of our giving and compassionate community, will rise to the challenge and meet the growing need of the individuals and families we serve.”