Pilgrim’s Lufkin donates 60 pallets of chicken to The Salvation Army

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army of Lufkin will be distributing chicken Friday to help support families in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pilgrim’s Lufkin donated the 60 pallets of chicken to be distributed by The Salvation Army from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Angelina County Expo Center.
Last week, Pilgrim’s Pride and JBS USA, its parent company, announced a $6.5 million investment in Texas to help communities with JBS or Pilgrim’s plants respond to coronavirus and invest in the future. Those cities are Cactus, Lufkin, Mt. Pleasant, Nacogdoches and Waco.
The investment is designed to build on ongoing sustainability and social responsibility efforts, and it is part of a $50 million national initiative called Hometown Strong, according to a press release.
Statement from The Salvation Army Lufkin about Friday’s chicken distribution:
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in heightened need as schools and businesses have closed and social distancing recommendations are in place. Those in our community, some who have never before needed assistance, are coming to The Salvation Army for help having being furloughed, hours cut, or suffering lay offs. Receiving donations and financial support from individuals, businesses, and community foundations is essential to the success of responding to this growing need.
“We are humbled to partner with The Salvation Army of Lufkin to provide quality chicken to those in our community who need it,” said Arturo Fernandez, Pilgrim’s Lufkin Human Resources Manager. “This has been a difficult few months for us all, but we are committed to doing all we can to support our neighbors.”
The Salvation Army continues to provide food, basic social services, and emergency assistance. Essential services have been adjusted in compliance with current social distancing policies. One such program is the Community Feeding Program, where staff and volunteers wear masks and assist those as they walk-up to receive their meal.
“We are so grateful for the generous donation from Pilgrim’s,” said Captain Cavon Phillips, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Lufkin. “Their support means that The Salvation Army can continue to provide assistance and support to those who come to us for help. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented us with many challenges, like nothing we have experienced before. I am confident that The Salvation Army, with the help of our giving and compassionate community, will rise to the challenge and meet the growing need of the individuals and families we serve.”
The rapid increase in requests received for assistance is daunting, particularly due to the extremely contagious nature of the virus, which has caused the postponement or cancellation of numerous Salvation Army fundraising events. Public support is essential, maybe more so now than anytime in recent history.
The Salvation Army delivers a wide range of services to individuals and families in need and this is only possible because of the generous support of the community. The most effective way to help is to make a financial donation at www.salvationarmyLufkin.org, by calling (936) 634-5132 or mailing a check to 412 S. 3rd St. Financial donations give The Salvation Army the most flexibility to purchase items that are most needed while supporting local businesses at this challenging time.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.