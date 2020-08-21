SFA football adds two more road games to 2020 schedule

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks added two more road games to their 2020 schedule.
The Lumberjacks now know they will open their fall campaign at UTEP on September 5th. A time has not been announced.
“I am excited about that venue,” head coach Colby Carthel said. “The Sun Bowl has a lot of history. My dad used to coach there back in the day so as a little kid I used to run around that place. It will be fun to coach a game there.”
The ‘Jacks will play into November with the team traveling to Eastern Kentucky on November 7. So far SFA has four games on the season and none at home but the team is working on lining up some games in Nacogdoches.
The biggest challenge for us is finding home games,” Carthel said. “There is not a lot of FCS teams playing. There are more FBS opportunities. The FBS schools want us to come there. There are a few league teams still playing in the fall but we are trying to get those details ironed out. We would like to have them here because we went there last year but they are needing home games too. Sometimes it doesn’t work out. You have to do what’s best with you.”
