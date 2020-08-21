Some bars are restructuring to open under different guidelines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s been over 150 days since Governor Greg Abbott first closed down places like bars to stop the spread of the coronavirus. With guidelines for reopening still not here some bar owners are getting creative.
In Wichita Falls the Half Pint Taproom is back open for business. Owners there share what they have done to restructure under Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission guidelines, so that less of their sales came from alcohol.
“If you don’t have food you need to add food. If you do have food you need to project that your sales over the next year are going to be alcohol less than 51%, or that since April first doing curbside that your sales were less than 51% for alcohol,” Denton Keltner, co-owner of Half Pint Taproom said.
Inside, the pizza oven roars, pint glasses are stacked neatly, and spaced out tables are ready for customers.
“We’re just happy to be open and hopefully they’ll support local,” Cynthia Baten, co-owner of Half Pint Taproom said.
In hopes of attracting more to the taproom, now you’ll only need to be 18 to come inside.
For other businesses like The Deep End Arcade, work on reopening is underway. Arcades were also on the list of places closed early on in the pandemic.
“We’re going to focus on more of the restaurant aspect than the drinking aspect of it,” Jason Hester, owner of The Deep End said.
Hester adds that their plan is to expand the focus on selling more food so that sales are no longer close to being over 51% of sales.
“We’re going to be cranking out food and all these new games and if you don’t but a beer it’s not going to hurt us at all,” Hester said.
