1 suspect suffers gunshot wounds during overnight standoff in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY-, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement officers from Newton and surrounding counties were involved in a standoff that occurred at a home in the Gist area, and one of the suspects suffered gunshot wounds.
During the standoff, which last from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning, two suspects fired shots at law enforcement officers.
According to a press release, the Newton County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a disturbance where an assault had taken place at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The caller said that it was in the Gist area on County Road 3136.
After a Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at the scene, and one of the two suspects allegedly fired a warning shot. At that point, one of the individuals at the scene set a tractor on fire.
The Newton County deputy then called for assistance, the press release stated.
“As backup began arriving, the subjects started shooting at officers,” the press release stated.
As of 5 a.m. Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Texas Department Public Safety troopers, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Texas Rangers were still at the scene.
At about 6 a.m. Friday, the standoff ended when one of the suspects walked out of the residence and surrendered to law enforcement, the press release stated. The other person was transported by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital, so he or she could be treated for gunshot wounds.
Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said the suspect’s wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.
The suspect that surrendered was taken to the Newton County Jail. The press release stated that the individual’s name, charges, and bond amounts will be released after the man is processed and formally arraigned.
