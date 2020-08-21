Texoma man wins Forged in Fire

HOLLIDAY, Texas (TNN) - A Texoma man won the top prize in the History Channel show Forged in Fire on Wednesday night.
Chad Kennedy works as a welder in the oil fields but makes knives in his spare time.
When he competed on Forged in Fire he was tasked to quickly make items he’s never made before.
The outcome of how he did was kept a secret until the show aired Wednesday night and he was declared the victor.
“It feels awesome to be the champion,” Kennedy said. “I’ve know for a while. I haven’t been able to tell anybody. It’s been exciting to tell people when they ask, ‘yeah I won'.”
Kennedy’s friends and family threw a watch party for the episode.
