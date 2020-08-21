Thursday scrimmages bring back a since of normalcy mixed with COVID-19 changes

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Thursday night scrimmage in Huntington was one of several around the Pineywoods that started a new season of high school football.
The sound of pads popping made it seem like normalcy returned. There were changes but the game was back.
“It is a lot different actually just meeting all the protocol of the COVID situation,” San Augustine Head Coach Marty Murr said. “It is day to day as coaches. We just plan as if we get to play normally and hopefully we get to. There are some changes that I like and that we will keep once the COVID dies down so it hasn’t all been bad. It is about the safety of your players, staff and the school.”
Fans entering the game had pre-bought tickets and put them in a box outside the entry gate instead of hannding them to a person. Police and school administrators helped keep people social distanced and made sure everyone wore masks.
August 27 is the first days teams can have games in East Texas. San Augustine will enter the season No.5 in 2A. Their first game is on August
“Going into this year is the most not knowing what is going to happen as a coach because of COVID,” Murr said. Even if it doesn’t affect your team it will affect someone you play. I think it may be the most even playing field I have seen in high school football.”
