Tyler doctor, task force member backs CDC guidance on no test being needed to return to work, school

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler pediatrician and member of the Texas Medical Association’s COVID-19 Task Force is backing the latest CDC recommendation related to COVID-19 patients returning to school and work.
Earlier this week, the Texas Medical Association announced support of the recommendation that people should not be required to provide a negative test result or doctor’s note before going to work or school after having COVID-19, with specific circumstances being the exception.
“We know that time and reduction of symptoms are the most accurate indications that a person is no longer infectious,” said Valerie B. Smith, a Tyler pediatrician and TMA COVID-19 Task Force member. “People diagnosed with COVID-19 can shed [inactive and noncontagious] viral particles for several weeks after they are no longer infectious and may continue to have a positive test,” because it could reveal those viral particles. “Requiring a test to return to work or school would potentially require a person to stay in isolation while no longer infectious.”
The CDC is no longer recommending patients use test results to end their self-quarantine. That’s because some tests can yield false negatives if taken too soon. Experts also say that false positives can occur even after the infectious period has passed.
A symptom-based strategy is now being adopted to figure out when COVID-19 patients can end their self-quarantine, according to the TMA.
“People with mild to moderate COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after their symptoms began, according to CDC researchers. People with more severe illness or who are severely immunocompromised remain infectious no longer than 20 days after their symptoms began,” said the TMA in a recent news release.
“The symptom-based strategy allows COVID-19-positive patients to return to work or school after 10 days of isolation as long as they have been without fever for 24 hours and have improvement of their other symptoms,” said Dr. Smith. “The TMA approach to return to school and work is consistent with the CDC guidance that will allow us to protect our community and allow those infected with COVID-19 to return to their daily lives as soon as possible.”
Patients who may still need testing include those who are severely immunocompromised, or those who want end their isolation earlier. According to the TMA and CDC, those patients would need two consecutive negative test results taken at least 24 hours apart.
