Daughters of the Republic of Texas holds medallion ceremony to honor the A.E. Baker family

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Today in San Augustine, the Baker family hosted a medallion ceremony to honor several members of thier family who helped in the fight for independence.
Daughters of the Republic of Texas member, Lois Gee Lacy has family ties in San Augustine from the republic of Texas era. Her great, great-grandfather is A. E. Baker and she is striving to keep their family legacy alive.
“I found out that there are some medallions that you can put on the grave. There are three kind-- one is defender, one is citizen and one is veteran. So, I started trying to find a way to prove that he was a veteran. And I finally did that, after finding a letter,” said Lacy. “He is an unusual veteran because he didn’t fight at San Jacinto. He did not fight as Gonzales or the Alamo. But he provided munitions for the government to use.”
Many descendants of A. E Baker joined the ceremony—and a black rose was placed on each grave, as the medallions were unveiled.
“We have the veteran’s medallion for him. But there are five others in the family that came before Texas joined the United States, and so they are going to get medallions as a citizen of the republic.,” Lacy said.
Daughters of the Republic of Historic Sites chair, Arlene Garey says it's all about heritage.
“I know in October; we will be putting two in my family cemetery which was established in 1816 in Nacogdoches county. It just makes you feel good and like a true patron,” Garey said.
“I want to challenge other families to put the paperwork through and put a medallion on the graves of their ancestors also,” said Lacy.
Past president general of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, Billy Edward Johnson says they must preserve their history.
“With our younger generation, it’s getting to the point here it’s being forgotten. So, I commend Mrs. Lois for doing this and honoring her ancestors as we all try to honor ours.”
Daughters of the Republic of Texas tell us they are building a Republic of Texas history center in downtown Austin that will be a new history and genealogy center.
