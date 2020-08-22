Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected today with seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances are very low, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows will drop into the low 70s. Tomorrow and Monday will be very similar days with lots of sunshine and mid 90s. On Tuesday, we are expecting to see the effects of what is Tropical Storm Marco. As of now, this tropical system is expected to hit the Texas coastline as early as Tuesday morning bringing with it heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Then, late Wednesday night the far eastern portions of the Texas coastline and the majority of the Louisianan coastline will see Tropical Storm Laura come through. Here in East Texas we need to be prepared for potentially heavy rainfall and breezy winds Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It looks like the most intense potions of the storms will stay out of our area. Skies should start to clear by Friday.