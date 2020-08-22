Three 17-year-olds in custody after robbing man at gunpoint

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three 17-year-olds are in custody after Lufkin police say they robbed a man at gunpoint.
Police say it happened in the parking lot of a gas station on Chestnut Street and Bartmess Road.
The victim met the three suspects there to buy some shoes, but he says when he got in the vehicle, they pulled a shotgun on him and demanded he empty his pockets and hand over the shoes he was wearing.
He was able to escape unharmed, and police tracked down the suspects who led them on a brief chase. Tops speeds during the five-minute pursuit reached roughly 90 miles-per-hour.
The three suspects were taken into custody. All charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest with a vehicle. Additional charges are pending.
